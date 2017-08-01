Wind Farm Service Technician

About the Role:

Cathcart Energy are currently recruiting for a Wind Turbine Technician (Electrical or Mechanical) for our client a global player in the Wind industry

You must have experience working in accordance with Wind Turbine Safety Rules (WTSR). This is crucial for this position.

You will be climbing turbines and therefore will be expected to have a good head for heights as well as the fitness to perform this job on a regular basis.

Service Technicians work in teams and are provided use of a company vehicle, tools, appropriate work clothes and PPE.

Wind Farm Maintenance & Servicing

Typical duties include day-to-day responsibility for servicing on site, mechanical, electrical and hydraulic system maintenance, electrical control system tests, checking the torque on bolts, cleaning and re-greasing moving parts, restocking consumables, providing direct supervision of the service team technician/s and the compilation of service reports and MRS's (Maintenance Record Sheets) and AWPs where applicable under WTSR.

* Work as part of a servicing team during the periodical servicing of wind turbines* Be competent in turbine fault troubleshooting.* Test and maintain electrical, mechanical and hydraulic components and systems.* Diagnose and rectify faults.* Collect and monitor data.* Carry out all retrofits according to the company's specifications.* Work under Wind Turbine Safety Rules, ensuring the highest level of safety standards at all times.* Complete all relevant paperwork, including work orders and risk assessments.* Experience: 1 - 2 years in similar functions.* English: Advanced level* Availability to Travel* Strong leadership skills

You will need to be prepared to work at heights and hold a Valid UK Driving Licence.

The salary is depending on your experience.

If you would like to find out more about this position and to be considered please contact: James McNair on 00 44 131 510 9100 and apply with your latest CV.