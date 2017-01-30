Wind Turbine Maintenance Technical Trainer

About the Role:

Cathcart Energy are currently recruiting for a Technical Trainer for a global wind turbine manufacturer in Central Scotland.

Candidates must have extensive hands on experience with wind turbine maintenance and or installation and be confident in giving presentations although formal training experience or qualifications are not required.

You will be working in EU HQ in central Scotland where both internal turbine technicians, customers and subcontractors will receive training.

The role involves developing the training facilities and training content for the region as well as delivering and organising training to the above groups.

You will need to have direct experience of working on wind turbines or in a technical role, ideally with an electrical bias.

You must be good at planning and organising

You should have some experience in training people in a formal or informal capacity.

This would be an excellent role for an experienced turbine technician who wants to move into a more office based position.

On offer is a 6 - 12 month contract salary will depend on experience.

If you would like to find out more about this role and be considered please apply with your latest CV below and contact James McNair at Cathcart Energy in Edinburgh.