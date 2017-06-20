Wind Turbine Technician

Company
Vivid Resourcing
Location
Norwich,Norfolk,England
Salary
£0 to £0 Per year
Job Type
Contract
Category
Alternative Energy Jobs (including Nuclear)
Job ID
591427
Posted on
Tuesday, June 20, 2017 - 4:48am
About the Role:
My client is currently looking for wind turbine technicians, to be considered for the role you should have the following;
- Experience working on Wind turbines
- Experience in inspection work
- Skyman and/or Avanti
- Hiab Crane
- Fire extinguisher cert
- ICM training
- LOLER (General)
Benefical skills and experience;
- Siemens up to level 4
- Experience working on Siemens 3.6
- Experience working on Vestas V90- V112
Apply