Winder consultant

Company NES Global Talent Location Angola,Africa Job Type Contract

About the Role: Our client is looking for Winders with all levels of experience for upcoming projects across Europe and Africa.



PRINCIPAL WINDER PRIMARY FUNCTIONS: Perform all Electro-mechanical activities involving repair, installation, testing, and winding operations to meet the required manufacturing and engineering specifications on turbine generator field service equipment.



WORKING PROCEDURES AND/OR RESPONSIBILITIES ASSIGNED: The following are the usual major job duties but this job description does not preclude the performance of other duties by the incumbent, nor the question being raised on the proper rate of pay for the assignment. In addition to the duties and qualifications of Service Technician A (Winder), perform the following: 1. Perform winding operations in a productive manner that meets the manufacturing and engineering specifications on all turbine and hydro generator field and factory equipment of OEM and other manufacturer’s designs, including but not limited to, stators, rotors, exciters, voltage regulators, and other related rotating and stationary equipment. 2. Assist and when required, perform electro-mechanical operations of various types relating to low voltage test operations on field and shop equipment to meet procedural specifications, including but not limited to the following: Tube-to-tube; Tube-to-copper; Contact resistance; PSDS deflection; RTD qualification; and Fiber Optics. 3. Assist in performance of turbine and hydro generator inspections, specialty services (eg: EL CID, FFA, FFL, etc.) and related work assignments. 4. Provide instructions, complete with clarification/training for other winder technicians to ensure proper techniques and procedures are implemented during winding and associated operations. Direct other technicians and craft or customer labor when required. 5. Communicate work instructions and personal understanding of tasks assigned with leaders and peers, that enables all employees on the project to perform in a manner that maintains and meets task criteria and schedule. 6. Perform all functions in a safe and efficient manner and maintain a safe working environment that abides by the division safety policy. 7. Assist and make recommendations for the development and improvement of winding procedures and techniques to appropriate personnel. 8. Perform other product line work, as assigned.



DIRECTION RECEIVED/DIRECTION OF OTHERS/SUPERVISORY RESPONSIBILITIES: Occasionally, direct less experienced winder technicians and other personnel assigned to complete job within the allotted time schedule. Work with minimal or no direction and supervision from Senior Technician, Shift Leader, Field Service Engineer, Project Engineering or Supervisor.



QUALIFICATIONS: To perform this job successfully, an individual must be able to perform each essential duty satisfactorily. The requirements listed below are representative of the knowledge, skill, and/or ability required. Reasonable accommodations may be made to enable individuals with disabilities to perform the essential functions.



EDUCATION and/or EXPERIENCE: High School diploma or recognized equivalent; and two years related industrial experience and/or training. Must possess a minimum of four years experience as a Service Technician B (Winder or recognized equivalent with direct related field experience on turbine/generator equipment.)



LANGUAGE SKILLS: Must have the ability to effectively verbally communicate, read and interpret blueprints. Ability to read and interpret written procedures such as FRP’s and FIP’s. Ability to read and interpret documents such as safety rules, operating and maintenance instructions, and procedure manuals.





