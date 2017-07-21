Wonderware Archestra Programmer

Company
Progressive GE
Location
Beaumont
Job Type
Contract
Category
Engineering Jobs
Job ID
606247
Posted on
Thursday, July 20, 2017 - 6:08pm
About the Role:
Currently seeking someone with at least 4-5 years of experience in the Wonderware Archestra sofware to be able to provide the configuration to build graphics from an existing library.
Requirements:
* Bachelors in Engineering preferred
* Experienced programmer in Wonderware Archestra
* PLC programmer
* Experience in configuration to build graphics from existing library
* Local Candidates preferred
Sthree US is acting as an Employment Business in relation to this vacancy.
Apply