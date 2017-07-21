Wonderware Archestra Programmer

Company 
Progressive GE
Location 
Beaumont
Job Type 
Contract
Category 
Engineering Jobs
Job ID 
606247
Posted on 
Thursday, July 20, 2017 - 6:08pm
Apply 
Apply Now

About the Role:

Currently seeking someone with at least 4-5 years of experience in the Wonderware Archestra sofware to be able to provide the configuration to build graphics from an existing library.

Requirements:

 


* Bachelors in Engineering preferred
* Experienced programmer in Wonderware Archestra
* PLC programmer
* Experience in configuration to build graphics from existing library
* Local Candidates preferred

 

 

 

 

Sthree US is acting as an Employment Business in relation to this vacancy.