Wonderware Archestra Programmer

About the Role:

Currently seeking someone with at least 4-5 years of experience in the Wonderware Archestra sofware to be able to provide the configuration to build graphics from an existing library.

Requirements:



* Bachelors in Engineering preferred

* Experienced programmer in Wonderware Archestra

* PLC programmer

* Experience in configuration to build graphics from existing library

* Local Candidates preferred

