About the Role:
Our client is currently recruiting for the position of Workstream Lead (Document & Records Management), based in Aberdeen
Responsibilities will include:
Build the plan scope to deliver on the Improvement
Build the required resource model to deliver the project scope
Build implementation plans to deliver the scope in p6
Engage stakeholders and leadership team in supporting implementation plan
Facilitate timely delivery of implementation plans
Ensure all cost saving initiatives are captured and managed
Enable timely completion of agreed actions
Ensure all actions are closed out
Conduct look-back assessments against desired outcomes
Education/Qualifications
Degree or equivalent in a relevant subject
A relevant Project Management qualification e.g. PRINCE2
Experience
Experience in establishing a Document & Records Management framework in an Oil & Gas Organisation would be an advantage
Significant relevant experience working on improvement projects
Contract position
If you feel that you are well suited to the above opportunity and would like to find out more then please contact Orion Group for more information or apply by forwarding your current CV quoting reference 912518