About the Role:

Our client is currently recruiting for the position of Workstream Lead (Document & Records Management), based in Aberdeen

Responsibilities will include:

Build the plan scope to deliver on the Improvement

Build the required resource model to deliver the project scope

Build implementation plans to deliver the scope in p6

Engage stakeholders and leadership team in supporting implementation plan

Facilitate timely delivery of implementation plans

Ensure all cost saving initiatives are captured and managed

Enable timely completion of agreed actions

Ensure all actions are closed out

Conduct look-back assessments against desired outcomes

Education/Qualifications

Degree or equivalent in a relevant subject

A relevant Project Management qualification e.g. PRINCE2

Experience

Experience in establishing a Document & Records Management framework in an Oil & Gas Organisation would be an advantage

Significant relevant experience working on improvement projects

Contract position

If you feel that you are well suited to the above opportunity and would like to find out more then please contact Orion Group for more information or apply by forwarding your current CV quoting reference 912518