Xamarin Developer - C# .NET - 3 Months + Cheshire

G2 Recruitment
Cheshire,England
£0 to £0 Per year
Contract
IT%2C Communications Jobs
525420
Thursday, February 23, 2017 - 5:48am
About the Role:

Xamarin Developer - C# .NET - 3 Months + Cheshire

My market leading client have an urgent requirement to hire an experienced software developer with mobile application development experience and Xamarin.

They require someone with the following;



* Xamarin - have developed at least 1 app on the app store through Xamarin
* C# .Net experience - 3 years +
* Android development
* Strong communication
* Full stack development

Nice to have;



* Agile , Scrum
* iOS native development
* User requirements
* Test procedures
* Continuous deployment
* Technical leadership

Contract : 3 months +

Location: Crewe

Rate: Negotiable day rates

If you are interested then please send your CV asap.