Company
G2 Recruitment
Location
Cheshire,England
Salary
£0 to £0 Per year
Job Type
Contract
Category
IT%2C Communications Jobs
Job ID
525420
Posted on
Thursday, February 23, 2017 - 5:48am
About the Role:
Xamarin Developer - C# .NET - 3 Months + Cheshire
My market leading client have an urgent requirement to hire an experienced software developer with mobile application development experience and Xamarin.
They require someone with the following;
* Xamarin - have developed at least 1 app on the app store through Xamarin
* C# .Net experience - 3 years +
* Android development
* Strong communication
* Full stack development
Nice to have;
* Agile , Scrum
* iOS native development
* User requirements
* Test procedures
* Continuous deployment
* Technical leadership
Contract : 3 months +
Location: Crewe
Rate: Negotiable day rates
If you are interested then please send your CV asap.
Apply