XTREME Coil tubing and HEAVY HAUL Drivers

Company
Progressive GE
Location
Midland
Salary
£16 to £23 Per hour
Job Type
Contract
Category
Drilling Jobs
Job ID
525171
Posted on
Monday, February 20, 2017 - 7:33am
About the Role:
ARE YOU AVAILABLE FOR INTERVIEW THURSDAY 02/23 IN MIDLAND,TEXAS?
Progressive Global Energy are actively recruiting for 10 COIL TUBING EQUIPMENT OPERATORS & 5 HEAVY HAUL DRIVERS to work on 6 month contract - direct hire positions in Midland, Texas.
This is an amazing opportunity to work with the WORLD'S NUMBER 1 OILFIELD SERVICE COMPANY.
Coil Tubing Equipment Operator - 10 positions
Submit top 10 candidates
* This position pays $16/hr.
* All candidates must possess a Class A CDL license, assist field crews at wellsite and in shop; must be able to work in all weather conditions.
* Must be flexible to work nights, weekends, Holidays.
* Housing ONLY will be provided to those that live outside of the area.
* NEED coil tubing experience
Heavy Haul Drivers - 4 positions
Submit top 4 candidates
* This position pays $23.94/hr
* All candidates must possess a Class A CDL with tankers and HM.
* Housing ONLY will be provided to those that live outside of the area.
If you are available for interview on Thursday and satify the above requirements please apply now!!
