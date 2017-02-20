XTREME Coil tubing and HEAVY HAUL Drivers

About the Role:

ARE YOU AVAILABLE FOR INTERVIEW THURSDAY 02/23 IN MIDLAND,TEXAS?

Progressive Global Energy are actively recruiting for 10 COIL TUBING EQUIPMENT OPERATORS & 5 HEAVY HAUL DRIVERS to work on 6 month contract - direct hire positions in Midland, Texas.

This is an amazing opportunity to work with the WORLD'S NUMBER 1 OILFIELD SERVICE COMPANY.

Coil Tubing Equipment Operator - 10 positions

Submit top 10 candidates

* This position pays $16/hr.* All candidates must possess a Class A CDL license, assist field crews at wellsite and in shop; must be able to work in all weather conditions.* Must be flexible to work nights, weekends, Holidays.* Housing ONLY will be provided to those that live outside of the area.* NEED coil tubing experience

Heavy Haul Drivers - 4 positions

Submit top 4 candidates

* This position pays $23.94/hr* All candidates must possess a Class A CDL with tankers and HM.* Housing ONLY will be provided to those that live outside of the area.

If you are available for interview on Thursday and satify the above requirements please apply now!!