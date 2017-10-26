494702 - Staff Electrical Engineer - MSP

About the Role:

FORTUNE 100 ENGINEERING COMPANY SEEKS ELECTRICAL ENGINEERS

JOB DUTIES

* Prepare a range of documents for the construction/installation of substations. Work includes bill of materials, electrical details, layouts, plans, sections.* Provide support for projects.* Communicate project activities with project manager and others as required;* Provide leadership and instruction to junior members;* Produce for the quality and accuracy of one's work;* Ability to work with minimal guidance* Other duties will be assigned as required

JOB REQUIREMENTS

* Substation layout and clearances* Substation design* Valid driver's license required* Bachelor's Degree highly preferred

