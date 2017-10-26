494702 - Staff Electrical Engineer - MSP

Company
Progressive GE
Location
Houston
Salary
$0 to $0 Per year
Job Type
Contract
Category
Engineering Jobs
Job ID
619157
Posted on
Thursday, October 26, 2017 - 9:51am
About the Role:
FORTUNE 100 ENGINEERING COMPANY SEEKS ELECTRICAL ENGINEERS
JOB DUTIES
* Prepare a range of documents for the construction/installation of substations. Work includes bill of materials, electrical details, layouts, plans, sections.
* Provide support for projects.
* Communicate project activities with project manager and others as required;
* Provide leadership and instruction to junior members;
* Produce for the quality and accuracy of one's work;
* Ability to work with minimal guidance
* Other duties will be assigned as required
JOB REQUIREMENTS
* Substation layout and clearances
* Substation design
* Valid driver's license required
* Bachelor's Degree highly preferred
