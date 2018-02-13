642 - SAP BPC Developer

About the Role:

Progressive Global Energy has an urgent need for a seasoned SAP BPC Developer to join one of the LARGEST names in the Oil and Gas industry in Houston, TX for a 10 month contract with the potential to extend/convert to a full-time opportunity.

I am looking for a Developer with the following:

* Full life cycle SAP Embedded BPC cost center and headcount planning implementation experience* Expertise in creation of planning modelling using BW-IP/BPC Embedded objects* Knowledge of BADI programming* Knowledge of Macro programming - Good to have

Here's what you'll get in return:

* Stable contract with a reputable Oil and Gas company* COMPETITIVE hourly rate with benefits and a 401k* Excellent working schedule

If you, or someone you know, will be a great candidate for this opportunity, please apply with your most updated resume or call Bianca Rennie at 832.900.5923 for more information!

Sthree US is acting as an Employment Business in relation to this vacancy.