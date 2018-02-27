665 - Field Service Analyst

Progressive GE
Channelview
£21 to £22 Per hour
Contract
IT%2C Communications Jobs
635879
Monday, February 26, 2018 - 3:24pm
About the Role:

Progressive global energy are currently recruiting for an offshore Field Service Analyst to work in Channelview, Texas.

We are recruiting on behalf of a world renowned oilfield service company. This is an opportunity to work for a company that values hard work, commitment and can offer the chance of career progression.

Why join us???



* Competitive Salary


* Benefits


* Contracted Position


* Career Progression

What we are looking for!



* 1-4 years of experience installing and configuring hardware and Microsoft suite of products.



* Note: The above major outgoing responsibilities describe only the essential job functions and are not intended to be a complete list of all duties and responsibilities. All job functions must be performed in accordance with Client Corporate policies and procedures.

KEY COMPENTENCIES



* Knowledge and experience in Customer Service.


* Strong interpersonal communication skills, both written and spoken.


* Must be an excellent team player who shares knowledge and information with customers and team members.


* Ability to lift up to 50 pounds for moving PC equipment. Ability to multi-task efficiently.


* Ability to read and comprehend instructions, short correspondence, and memos. Ability to write correspondence.


* Ability to effectively present information in one-on-one and small group situations to customers, clients, and other employees of the organization.


* Ability to interact effectively with all people.


* Strong communication skills, both verbal and written.


* Ability to apply common sense understanding to carry out instructions furnished in written, oral and diagram form.


* Ability to deal with problems involving several concrete variables in standardized situations.

What you will be doing!



* Replacement and Installation of new computer hardware.


* Answer calls, log and track customer requests using a problem-tracking tool.


* As appropriate, escalate problems to 1st and 2nd level support teams.


* Document detailed steps completed during problem resolution for future problem reproduction and resolution.


* Foster excellent relationships and communications with client users and IT peer groups.


* Research problems and document solutions consistently and correctly in writing and do so with good grammar, spelling, and overall good written communication skills.


* Provide intermediate level support for the Microsoft suite of products (MS Office 2010 and MS Office 365) and desktop applications (Microsoft Outlook, SAP, Visio, Citrix, etc.).


* Knowledge and experience with Windows 7 and Windows 10.
* Reset Passwords.

When do I start??



* Immediately

If this is a position you are interested in, please get in touch today!

I look forward to hearing from you!

