6924 - Warehouseman CO

About the Role:

Progressive global energy are currently recruiting for an Associate Ware-houseman in the Brighton, Colorado area.

We are recruiting on behalf of a world renowned oilfield service company. This is an opportunity to work for a company that values hard work, commitment and can offer the chance of career progression with amazing benefits.

Contracted Position - 4 Months - Chance for extended contracted

Hours/Days - 8am - 5pm, (8hrs Per Day) (40hr work weeks tentative)

Location - Brighton, CO

Why join us???

* Competitive Salary* Benefits* Contracted Position* Career Progression

* Prone to working in fast paced & busy environments* Forklift + SAP experience wanted (Not required)

What you will be doing!

* Reports to and receives assignments* General instructions, and direction from the Warehouse Supervisor.* Receives, checks in, and issues materials, and performs various clean-up and housekeeping activities.* Performs other duties and activities as directed.

When do I start??

* Immediately

If this is a position you are interested in, please get in touch today!

I look forward to hearing from you!

