6924 - Warehouseman CO

Company 
Progressive GE
Location 
Brighton
Salary 
$0 to $0 Per year
Job Type 
Contract
Category 
Procurement%2C Logistics and Supply Chain Jobs
Job ID 
634140
Posted on 
Monday, February 5, 2018 - 1:02pm
Apply 
Apply Now

About the Role:

Progressive global energy are currently recruiting for an Associate Ware-houseman in the Brighton, Colorado area.

We are recruiting on behalf of a world renowned oilfield service company. This is an opportunity to work for a company that values hard work, commitment and can offer the chance of career progression with amazing benefits.

Contracted Position - 4 Months - Chance for extended contracted

Hours/Days - 8am - 5pm, (8hrs Per Day) (40hr work weeks tentative)

Location - Brighton, CO

Why join us???



* Competitive Salary
* Benefits
* Contracted Position
* Career Progression



* What we are looking for!




* Prone to working in fast paced & busy environments
* Forklift + SAP experience wanted (Not required)

What you will be doing!



* Reports to and receives assignments
* General instructions, and direction from the Warehouse Supervisor.
* Receives, checks in, and issues materials, and performs various clean-up and housekeeping activities.
* Performs other duties and activities as directed.

When do I start??



* Immediately

If this is a position you are interested in, please get in touch today!

I look forward to hearing from you!

Sthree US is acting as an Employment Business in relation to this vacancy.