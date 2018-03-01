6976 - Production Welder

About the Role:
Progressive global energy is currently recruiting for the following role - Production Welder to work in the Conroe, Texas area.
We are recruiting on behalf of a world renowned oilfield service company. The correct candidate will experience a healthy contract including great benefits, and opportunity to climb the company ladder.
Why join us???
* Competitive Salary
* Benefits
* Contracted Position
* Career Progression
What we are looking for!
* 6 months to 1 year of related experience within the following welding services :
GTAW, SMAW, SAW, PTAW hard facing, Oxy-Fuel brazing and heat treatment, induction brazing and heat treatment.
What you will be doing!
* The correct candidate will follow skilled operations under direct supervision, performing limited assembly and welding processes in a timely manner within the desired oil refinery plant.
* You will be adhering to written or verbal instructions which may include engineering specifications, blueprints, etc.
When do I start??
* Immediately
If interested, please contact me via my email or phone: +1-713-423-1636
If you know of anyone else to refer to this job role, please feel free to pass on my details to whom who has experience in the desired fields.
I look forward to hearing from you!
