We are seeking an experienced sales person with an engineering background to work for a market-leading manufacturer of turbochargers for diesel and gas engines.



Reporting to the Head of End User Sales, the Account Manager will develop a sales plan and maximise business with current clients in the power generation, marine and transportation industries primarily through selling maintenance and upgrades.



The position is working for a world leader in engineering technology who offer excellent training and global career opportunities. You will be based in Telford with some opportunity to work from home. The package comes with a 25% bonus and car.



Our client is an Engineering Services company, who are an international technical consultancy, providing a range of services including licence to operate, asset management, manufacturing improvement and capital investment to customers in the chemical, petrochemical, oil & gas, pharmaceutical, manufacturing and consumer industries worldwide



* Must have a strong sales analytical mind to develop sales plans and create a key player map

* Strong background in engineering, ideally within Marine or Power Generation markets



* HNC / HND in an engineering discipline

* Turbocharging experience



