About the Role:

Intermediate Accountant - Grizzly Valley / Chetwynd Pipeline Shop office



Responsibilities/Job Description:



* Monthly accounting transactions and reporting for GVA Area

* Monitor costs and analyze variances for GVA Area

* Prepare cost estimates & forecasts

* Facilitate internal client meetings

* Create ledger entries & prepare reconciliations

* Maintain and monitor project accounts

* Assist in preparation of O&M budgets

* Provide financial advice & support to team members and clients

* Support area management in proactive cost control initiatives

* Support and mentor finance team members

* Improve processes and update documentation

* Provide ad hoc project and reporting support as required



Basic/Minimum Qualifications:



* Working towards an Accounting Diploma or equivalent

* 2 - 4 years accounting experience

* Above average computer skills includes strength in Excel

* Valid driver's license



Desired Qualifications:



* Professional accounting designation, or enrolment in CPA accounting designation program.

* SAP experience

* Demonstrated ability to work well in a team environment

* Strong analytical and problem solving skills

* Strong communication skills

* Self-motivated; ability to work independently

* Time management skills and customer service oriented

Our role in supporting diversity and inclusion

As an international workforce business, we are committed to sourcing personnel that reflects the diversity and values of our client base but also that of Orion Group. We welcome the wide range of experiences and viewpoints that potential workers bring to our business and our clients, including those based on nationality, gender, culture, educational and professional backgrounds, race, ethnicity, sexual orientation, gender identity and expression, disability, and age differences, job classification and religion. In our inclusive workplace, regardless of your employment status as staff or contract, everyone is assured the right of equitable, fair and respectful treatment.