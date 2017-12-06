About the Role:

Job Title: Accountant II

Location: Juno Beach Florida USA 33408

Employment Type: 3-month contract

(This role is temporary, but can become permanent for the right person.)

Job Description



* Keeps abreast of and applies GAAP, SEC regulations, and relative company policies, practices and procedures.

* Assists in researching, analyzing and reporting on issues that affect the company, recommending possible solutions, and assisting with the follow-up activities to resolve them.

* Assures accounting integrity of corporate financial data through the implementation of appropriate internal controls.

* Assists in preparing financial reports in a timely manner that are in compliance with GAAP and accurately reflect the financial status of the company.

* Independently prepares schedules and journal entries.

Qualifications



* Good communication skills, oral and written, are needed.

* Bachelor's degree in Accounting or a related field, plus 2-3 years accounting experience

* A CPA, CMA, MBA or Master's in Accounting is preferred.

The US is acting as an Employment Business in relation to this vacancy.