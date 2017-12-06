Accountant

Progressive GE
Juno Beach, Florida
Contract
Commercial%2C Financial and Legal Jobs
626035
Wednesday, December 6, 2017 - 9:58am
About the Role:

Job Title: Accountant II

Location: Juno Beach Florida USA 33408

Employment Type: 3-month contract

(This role is temporary, but can become permanent for the right person.)

 

Job Description

 


* Keeps abreast of and applies GAAP, SEC regulations, and relative company policies, practices and procedures.
* Assists in researching, analyzing and reporting on issues that affect the company, recommending possible solutions, and assisting with the follow-up activities to resolve them.
* Assures accounting integrity of corporate financial data through the implementation of appropriate internal controls.
* Assists in preparing financial reports in a timely manner that are in compliance with GAAP and accurately reflect the financial status of the company.
* Independently prepares schedules and journal entries.

 

 

 

 

Qualifications

 


* Good communication skills, oral and written, are needed.
* Bachelor's degree in Accounting or a related field, plus 2-3 years accounting experience
* A CPA, CMA, MBA or Master's in Accounting is preferred.

 

 

