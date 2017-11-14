Accountant - Logistics & Tariffs

About the Role:
The Role:
PRINCIPAL ACCOUNTABILITIES
* Responsible for accurate recording and allocation of monthly logistics costs (e.g. Aviation, Marine, Fuel and Shorebase costs).
* Maintain PSV allocation model and allocate monthly PSV cost.
* Liaise with Marine Coordinator to ensure accuracy and completeness of data.
* Provide monthly fuel stocks information to JV Accountants.
* Reconciliation of logistics cost pools.
* Process monthly logistics journals - i.e. prepayment release, allocation of standby costs based on POB.
* Preparation of the monthly cost report.
* Preparation of Logistics forecasts and budget.
* Maintain Tariff accounting models.
* Responsible for preparation and booking of Non-Billable accruals.
* Review JV ledgers to ensure latest commercial forecast are reflected.
* Provide variance analysis for actuals v budget.
* Review and approve Monthly Tariff costs in Maximo.
* Maintain master data for Tariff cost codes in Maximo.
* Assist with ad-hoc requests from the business.
* Generate and submit ad-hoc reports related to logistics costs to Business, Supply Chain and Finance Manager
* Provide information for internal, external and JV Audits
* Assist AP teams in resolution of any invoice issues to ensure timely payments
* Finance focal point for Logistics Manager and Supply Chain Manager on Logistics matters, to include regular meetings
PERSON SPECIFICATION
Interpersonal
* Team player willing to demonstrate flexibility/ adaptability to work through peak cycles.
* A motivated self-starter, proactive, flexible and able to respond positively to challenge and ad-hoc requests.
* Ability to meet deadlines and deliver results through planning, organising and persistence.
* Ability to contribute to the team, but equally work on own initiative with some supervision.
* Strives for continuous improvement; brings solutions and constantly seeks new and better ways to work.
* Actively shares Company vision and demonstrates ability to adapt to change.
Skills & attributes
* A motivated self-starter, proactive, flexible and able to respond positively to challenge and ad-hoc requests. With the ability to meet challenging deadlines
* Ability to contribute to the team, but equally work on own initiative with some supervision.
* Strives for continuous improvement; brings solutions and constantly seeks new and better ways to work.
* Actively shares Company vision and demonstrates ability to adapt to change.
* Good planning and organisational skills and analytical capability.
Experience
* Good communication (both verbal & written) and team working skills
* Plan and manage workload within challenging timetables with some supervision
* Can problem solve and seek out root cause solutions to avoid recurring issues
* Significant experience in Sun6, Q&A and Maximo, with strong MS Excel skills
QUALIFICATIONS
* Can demonstrate experience in a similar role.
* Can articulate learning and training experiences
