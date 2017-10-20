About the Role:

Our client is currently recruiting for the position of Accounts Assistant, based in Aberdeen



Responsibilities will include:

Ensure that sales invoices are raised, processed and imported into SUN4

Review the sequence of sales invoice PDF images to ensure that it is complete and unbroken.

Ensure that all purchase invoices are numerically stamped and scanned as soon as they come into the accounts office.

Rename the scanned PDF images with the invoice number and to ensure that the sequence of purchase invoices is complete and unbroken.

Ensure that all purchase invoices are matched with appropriate backup and purchase orders, coded with nominal code, department code and event code on a timely basis.

Ensure that purchase invoices are processed into SUN4 on a weekly basis and passed to the Assistant Accountant for approval.

Coordinate the sign-off process by distributing the purchase invoices to the department managers; ensuring that the invoices are returned to the accounts department and ensuring that approved invoices are appropriately coded on SUN4.

Keep a note of all payment requests from suppliers and to prepare a weekly purchase payment list for authorisation by the Financial Controller and subsequent production of BACS and cheque payments via SUN4.

Review the purchase invoice payment list on a weekly basis to ensure that all invoices are approved or remedial action taken.

Payment of BACS transactions by importing the SUN4 text file into the Interbacs Software for conversion and then importing the data onto the bank website for approval by the Financial Controller.

Ensure that all purchase ledger and manual cheques are raised in a timely fashion and signed in accordance with current signing procedures.

Reconcile supplier statements with the SUN4 accounts system on a weekly basis.

File all purchase invoices in numerical order on a weekly basis.



Experience

Previous accounting experience in an accounts office or practice.

Previous experience of financial systems including the input of journal entries and other data.



Contract position



