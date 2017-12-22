About the Role:

WorleyParsons are looking to recruit an Accounts Assistant on a contract basis for 6 months

Purpose / Role



To assist the finance team with the preparation of cash flow forecasts, other treasury related activities and VAT returns



Key aims and objectives



To support the finance team

Prime responsibilities and duties

* Maintain ongoing live cash forecasting data on the basis of current bank statements and known and forecast inflows/outflow* Liaise with other parts of the business to understand upcoming changes to cash inflows/outflows* Assist with the refinement of the cash flow forecast and other treasury purposes* Support treasury function in closing down unwanted bank accounts* Follow cash management procedures to ensure banks carry optimal working capital* Assist with other treasury related activities as required such as cash flow interpretation, debtor analysis and provision of information to group treasury* Support completion of monthly VAT return and provision of other supporting information* Support completion of monthly reconciliations where required* Support the function of credit control where required

Key knowledge and skills required:

* Experience of treasury and cash flow forecasting* Experience of VAT returns would be advantageous* Experience of credit control would be advantageous* Diligent and hard working* Organised and efficient* Good communicator* Good at numerical analysis and control -ensuring numbers tie back to source data, for example* Excel skills