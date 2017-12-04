Accounts Payable Assistant

Company
Carlton Resource Solutions Ltd
Location
Westhill,Aberdeenshire,Scotland
Salary
£11 to £11 Per hour
Job Type
Contract
Category
Commercial%2C Financial and Legal Jobs
Job ID
625810
Posted on
Monday, December 4, 2017 - 6:06am
About the Role:Our first tier Service Company client are seeking an Accounts Payable Invoice Processor for a duaration of 6 months.
SUMMARY OF REQUIREMENT
Immediate availability
Experience of using SAP
2-3 years minimum Accounts Payable experience
Happy to take on a 6 month contract
We are looking for an experienced Invoice Processor with good SAP knowledge and experience.
The Accounts Payable Processor is responsible for processing invoices relating to the purchase of materials and services and will work closely with other members of the Accounts Payable team and Management to ensure that the function operates smoothly and efficiently. The Accounts Payable Department process a very high volume of invoices for the majority of divisions.
The role will involve regular contact with Vendors, Supply Chain Management, Treasury and other internal departments on a regular basis to resolve invoice and payment queries.
MAIN DUTIES & RESPONSIBILITIES:
Ensuring that the processing of all invoices is performed in a timely and efficient manner paying particular attention to detail
Ensuring that all relevant company processes and procedures are adhered to
Ensuring that all internal invoice queries are dealt with in a timely manner
Being pro-active in dealing with non-compliance of company 'Procure to Pay' process
Working closely with other members of the AP team and management to ensure the provision of a first class service to the companies suppliers and internal clients
Monthly review and clearing of aged GR/IR balances
Performing any other ad-hoc duties as, and when, required
SKILLS AND EXPERIENCE
Competency in Accounts Payable processes (Essential)
Knowledge and experience of using SAP in an Accounts Payable context(Essential)
Experience using VIM would be desirable but is not essential as training will be provided
Good communication skills and confident in liaising with other departments to ensure efficient resolution of queries (Essential)
