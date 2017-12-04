Accounts Payable Assistant

Company Carlton Resource Solutions Ltd Location Westhill,Aberdeenshire,Scotland Salary £11 to £11 Per hour Job Type Contract Category Commercial%2C Financial and Legal Jobs Job ID 625810 Apply Apply Now

About the Role: Our first tier Service Company client are seeking an Accounts Payable Invoice Processor for a duaration of 6 months.



SUMMARY OF REQUIREMENT



Immediate availability

Experience of using SAP

2-3 years minimum Accounts Payable experience

Happy to take on a 6 month contract



We are looking for an experienced Invoice Processor with good SAP knowledge and experience.



The Accounts Payable Processor is responsible for processing invoices relating to the purchase of materials and services and will work closely with other members of the Accounts Payable team and Management to ensure that the function operates smoothly and efficiently. The Accounts Payable Department process a very high volume of invoices for the majority of divisions.



The role will involve regular contact with Vendors, Supply Chain Management, Treasury and other internal departments on a regular basis to resolve invoice and payment queries.



MAIN DUTIES & RESPONSIBILITIES:



Ensuring that the processing of all invoices is performed in a timely and efficient manner paying particular attention to detail

Ensuring that all relevant company processes and procedures are adhered to

Ensuring that all internal invoice queries are dealt with in a timely manner

Being pro-active in dealing with non-compliance of company 'Procure to Pay' process

Working closely with other members of the AP team and management to ensure the provision of a first class service to the companies suppliers and internal clients

Monthly review and clearing of aged GR/IR balances

Performing any other ad-hoc duties as, and when, required



SKILLS AND EXPERIENCE



Competency in Accounts Payable processes (Essential)

Knowledge and experience of using SAP in an Accounts Payable context(Essential)

Experience using VIM would be desirable but is not essential as training will be provided

Good communication skills and confident in liaising with other departments to ensure efficient resolution of queries (Essential)

