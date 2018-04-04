Accounts Payable Assistant

About the Role:

The Role:

Provide Accounts Payable support to the ConocoPhillips UK business organisation for vendor invoice payment processes.



Maintain strong relations with European Financial Services (EFS) team (Norway) and global Financial Services (FS) team (USA) to achieve consistent processes and timely invoice processing. Liaise with business Unit (BU) stake holders, including Procurement and Operations, with focus on resolving business issues for invoice verification and approvals. Liaise with Vendors for invoice resolution and support. Monitoring and reporting of invoicing issues (e.g. overdue, blocked, voided invoices) and contributing towards achievement of European payment performance metrics.



* Review invoice work queues daily in SAP

* Attend to invoicing work queue errors

* Create Service Entries in SAP

* Monitor overdue and blocked invoices, expediting with the BU to resolve any issues preventing payment

* Engage with Procurement team to resolve Purchase Order exception issues e.g. User ID's, Goods Receipting/Invoice Receipting (GRIR), rate validation, approved values etc.

* Support Contract Specialists with open or disputed invoice issues

* Liaise with EFS and FS teams to resolve vendor queries

* Manage and respond to emails in Aberdeen Accounts Payable email shared inbox

* Provide support and guidance to the BU on the invoice process, including training delivery

* Administer Self Billing Agreements to ensure compliance with HMRC guidelines

* Provide SAP Vendor Master Data changes, when necessary



The Company:

Our Client uses its pioneering spirit to responsibly deliver energy to the world. This purpose transcends all of the clients operations. The Company conducts its business to return maximum value to shareholders while utilizing a wealth of knowledge and resources from its employees and acting responsibly in all communities in which it operates. With more than 30,000 employees, our Client works worldwide to consistently deliver top performance, value and to maintain the companys global market



Essential Skills / Qualifications:

* Strong Accounts Payable and Procure to Pay background

* Experience of SAP (FI and MM modules)

* Proficient in Excel

* Educated to Higher standard

* Confident, articulate and able to communicate with individuals at all levels of the organisation

* Strong team player

* Results focused and committed to service delivery



About Fircroft:

