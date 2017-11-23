Admin Technical Clerk

About the Role:

The Role:

SAP Service Co-ordinator

Sec/Admin

Reception Cover



* Provide SAP Support to Contract Managers for job creation and invoicing

* Provide word-processing and secretarial support

* Provide Reception cover during periods of holiday, sickness and absence

* Receive, direct and relay telephone messages and e-mail messages

* Assist in the planning and preparation of meetings, conferences and conference telephone calls

* General sec/admin



The Company:

Our client is an Engineering Services company, who are an international technical consultancy, providing a range of services including licence to operate, asset management, manufacturing improvement and capital investment to customers in the chemical, petrochemical, oil & gas, pharmaceutical, manufacturing and consumer industries worldwide.



Essential Skills / Qualifications:

* SAP experience required but not essential as training will be provided

* Working experience in Microsoft Office Suite, Word, Excel, Powerpoint.



About Fircroft:

Fircroft has been placing people in specialist technical industries for approaching half a century, focusing on mid to senior level engineers for contract and permanent roles worldwide. By applying for this job you give consent for Fircroft to contact you, via email & telephone, to discuss your application along with future positions and Fircroft's services.