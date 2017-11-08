About the Role:
Our client is currently recruiting for the position of Administration Assistant, based in Aberdeen
**Candidates must be immediately available**
Responsibilities will include:
Admin
Provide general administrative support operations team
Maintain holiday record cards, absence reports, weekly movement sheet
Maintain hospitality register
Diary management for Director & Operations Manager
Organise on-site team meetings
Co-ordinate video-conference calls, etc
Liaise with team regarding booking, recording of learning, training
Attend/Minute meetings as requested
Monthly Reports; Accounts; Partner reports; headcount; risk register
Offshore support / Reporting
Travel and events
Coordinate venue and event management for the project
Facilitate events for company employees, director level up
Planning event logistics, scheduling workshops and meetings
Setting, communicating and maintaining event time-lines
Ensure events are delivered efficiently - delivering events on time, within budget and that meets /exceeds expectations
Facilitating travel approvals, coordinating travel plans and logging travel data (transport, costs, itinerary changes etc) for colleagues in UK and internationally
Booking flights through a travel booking agency and dealing with passport/visa/Esta applications
May require unsocial working hours depending on the nature of the workload/event
Knowledge/Skills & Experience
Admin
Demonstrable knowledge of storing/manipulating and producing work using software packages available, including Excel
SAP Financials
Demonstrable knowledge of storing/filing documents & correspondence using Livelink
Experience in local business setup
Travel and events
Excellent organisational skills and attention to detail
Time management skills and ability to work well under pressure
Calculate costs and manage event budgets
Contract position
