Administrative Assistance

About the Role:

Assists management and supervisors with administrative and clerical tasks for the environmental group

Mails and tracks mailing deliveries, such as checks and filings to reporting agencies

Routes reports for signatures

Transfers reports to discs and electronic files

Writes checks

Schedules meetings

Troubleshoots and manages the fixing of office equipment, such as copy machines, printers, scanners, fax, etc..

Tracks and manages maintenance and repairs on department vehicles

Manages SharePoint and electronic filing

Strong data management skills

Strong work ethic

Timely, organized, and takes initiative

Proficient in SharePoint and Microsoft Suite of Applications

Established in 1978, NES Global Talent provides a complete range of contract and permanent talent solutions to the Oil and Gas, Power, Construction and Infrastructure, Life Sciences, Manufacturing and IT sectors worldwide. With more than 40 offices in 28 countries, we are able to provide our clients with the engineering and technical expertise they need, wherever and whenever it is needed. Offering far more than a traditional recruitment service, we fully support our contractors while they are on assignment with everything from securing visas and work permits, to providing market leading benefits packages and accommodation, ensuring they are safely and compliantly able to support our clients.