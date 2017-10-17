Administrative Assistance

Company
NES Global Talent
Location
Torrance
Salary
$23 to $27 Per week
Job Type
Contract
Category
Administration Jobs
Job ID
618730
Posted on
Tuesday, October 17, 2017 - 12:04pm
About the Role:Responsibilities:
- Assists management and supervisors with administrative and clerical tasks for the environmental group
- Mails and tracks mailing deliveries, such as checks and filings to reporting agencies
- Routes reports for signatures
- Transfers reports to discs and electronic files
- Writes checks
- Schedules meetings
- Troubleshoots and manages the fixing of office equipment, such as copy machines, printers, scanners, fax, etc..
- Tracks and manages maintenance and repairs on department vehicles
- Manages SharePoint and electronic filing
- Strong data management skills
- Strong work ethic
- Timely, organized, and takes initiative
- Proficient in SharePoint and Microsoft Suite of Applications
