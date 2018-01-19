About the Role:

Perform general office duties such as ordering supplies, maintaining records management systems, and performing basic bookkeeping work.

Prepare invoices, reports, memos, letters, financial statements, and other documents.

File and retrieve corporate documents, records, and reports.

Open, sort and distribute incoming correspondence, including faxes and emails.

Prepare responses to correspondence containing routing inquiries.

Meeting deadlines

Verbal and written communication skills, multitasking, customer service skills and interpersonal skills.

Ability to work independently and manage one's time.

Excellent oral and written communication skills

Superior customer service and interpersonal skills

Ability to multi-task and keep information organized and confidential.

Previous experience with computer applications, such as Microsoft Word, Excel and PowerPoint.

Support expatriate administration group

Ensure group inbox is up-to-date with routine monitoring

Log all incoming emails

Send invitations to expatriates within specified timeframe

Communicate with expatriate to schedule appropriate orientation

Inform Intercultural Specialist of all scheduled orientations

Provide back-up support for scheduling resources

Ensure proper supply chain management for Intercultural orientation and workshop materials

resource books and maps is current and organized

Ensure materials are available on time for orientations in Houston and San Ramon and for virtual orientations

Submit expense reports and invoices for processing

High school diploma or GED required.

2-4 years’ experience required.

Location: Downtown Houston
Duration: February 2018- January 2019
The main function of an administrative assistant/executive assistant is to provide high-level administrative support by conducting research, handling information requests and performing clerical functions. A typical administrative assistant acts as information and communication managers for an office.