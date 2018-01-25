Administrative Assistant

About the Role:

The Role:

This position will support the LBU Manager and LBU Controller



* Perform a wide variety of administrative duties of a highly confidential and sensitive nature, in support of the top executive of a major functional area or profit center.

* Promote and implement measures to improve customer relations.

* Guide and instruct new support staff. Compose correspondence and release under own signature, as authorized. Produce a variety of documents using various software packages.

* Manipulate data on spreadsheets and/or database software programs, utilizing new formula and formats, as applicable. Coordinate with other management and outside personnel to obtain, assemble, format, and disseminate information necessary for standard and special requests.

* Answer and route telephone calls, transmitting decisions and instructions and answering inquiries to aid executive in the resolution of routine matters.

* Make complete travel arrangements and coordinate meetings and conferences with customers high level executives.

* Arrange for facilities, transportation, lodging and special activities.



Essential Skills / Qualifications:

Requirements

* High School Diploma

* 2 - 5 years experience as an administrative assistance

* Preference for experience working for company in similar industry

* Experience with Microsoft Office



About Fircroft:

Fircroft has been placing people in specialist technical industries for approaching half a century, focusing on mid to senior level engineers for contract and permanent roles worldwide. By applying for this job you give consent for Fircroft to contact you, via email & telephone, to discuss your application along with future positions and Fircroft's services.