Administrative Associate

About the Role:
Title: Administrative Specialist
Rate : $19
Schedule: - You have the choice of two different shifts on a rotation basis of 8 days on and 6 days off.
-Day rotation is Thursday to Thursday 7am-5pm, Friday through Wednesday off, Thursday to Thursday 1pm-11pm, Friday through Wednesday off.
- Night rotation is Thursday to Thursday 10pm-8am then Friday through Wednesday off.
Main responsibilities and requirement's:
-Under general supervision, works within a specialized function with work verified on an as needed basis.
-Performs simple, routine, and repetitive administrative functions.
-Requires ability to perform basic numerical, statistical, and/or financial analysis.
Applies common sense understanding to carry out detailed but uninvolved written or oral instructions.
-Requires 0-2 years of experience.
