About the Role:

Title: Administrative Associate/Dispatcher

Pay rate: $13.25

Duration: 6 Months

Shift: 8hr days. 40hr work weeks, Evening shift 2pm-10pm and Night shift 10pm-6am

Work Location: Brighton, CO

Progressive global energy are currently recruiting on behalf of our client, a world renowned oilfield service company, for an administrative associate who can also take on responsibility for dispatching. This is an opportunity to begin and progress in a career in the oil and gas industry.

In this position you will work under close supervision while performing simple and routine administrative functions such as filing, data entry, answering calls. You will also be responsible for dispatching trucks or personnel to required jobs/locations.

This is an entry level position and you will be given the required training to successfully complete any tasks. However it may be beneficial to have some general experience in administrative work or dispatching.

Successful candidates must be open to evenings and nights and potential weekends. Shifts are set shifts with 5 days on and 2 off.

If this is a position you would like to apply to, please send your resume or call 7134231646

