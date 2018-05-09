Administrator Kontraktu

About the Role:

Udzial w zarzadzaniu i administrowaniu procesami zwiazanymi z realizacja Kontraktów budowy dróg, ze szczególnym uwzglednieniem problematyki wspólpracy z Zamawiajacym i Inzynierem.

Identyfikacja, analiza i ocena mozliwych ryzyk i zagrozen kontraktowych.

Prowadzenie w ramach kontraktu zagadnien problematyki roszczeniowej - przygotowywanie korespondencji, udzial w naradach i spotkaniach.

Bardzo dobra znajomosc budowlanych procesów inwestycyjnych, Warunków Kontraktowych FIDIC, Prawa Budowlanego, Prawa Zamówien Publicznych.

Prawo jazdy, min. kat. B

Uprawnienia budowlane beda dodatkowym atutem.

