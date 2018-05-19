About the Role:

The Role:

Seeking 2 high performing, motivated, and lean-thinking professionals interested in stewarding the success of autonomous DevOps teams as a scrum master. This role is on the forefront of a significant cultural evolution across client. The Agile Scrum Master is a key role in the journey, contributing to the emergence of healthy and effective agile practices and mindset achievements. The role will serve as a vital member for leading change and serving to help the entire team achieve new heights and succeed. The position will be located in San Ramon and will work closely with various teams and leadership to steward scrum adoption.



This is an exciting opportunity to increase the effectiveness of multiple teams to achieve heighted value for client's Downstream business units, as well as to consult and coach other Scrum teams while being on the fore-front of shaping a continuous improvement and value oriented organization.



Role responsibilities include:

* Facilitate creative problem solving through challenging commonplace thinking and working towards obsession with continuous improvement and customer orientation mindsets

* Support and serve the team to help succeed through Agile coaching, scrum process facilitation, conflict resolution, and transparency with stakeholders.

* Enable productivity in terms of deliverable quality, velocity, and value to the business.

* Blast away barriers to team success through quick identification of resolutions to blockers

* Arrange and facilitate agile ceremonies and ensure teams continually progress internalized understanding of why scrum process gaps exist.

* Champion and guide the advancement of the whole by sharing learnings across organizational reporting lines with community of like-minded thinkers.



Requirements

* 3-5+ years' experience as an Agile Scrum Master for IT SDLC projects required

* Bachelor's degree in business administration, IT, or a related field.

* Strong knowledge and experience utilizing JIRA tool required

* Basic knowledge of computer software, such as MS Word, MS PowerPoint, MS Project, Visio, SharePoint, etc.

* Power BI experience would be a plus

* Certified Scrum Master or Agile Certifications would be a plus

* Verbal and written communication skills, problem solving skills, attention to detail and interpersonal skills.

* Basic ability to work independently and manage one's time.

* Basic knowledge of production processes, quality control, costs and other techniques for maximizing the effective manufacture and distribution of goods.

* Basic knowledge of business and management principles involved in strategic planning, resource allocation, and production methods.

* Candidates local to San Ramon preferred



