About the Role:

Job Title: Analyst I

Location: Syracuse, 13202, New York, United States

Employment Type: 8-month contract

(With possibility of contract extension or conversion to permanent employment)

Job Purpose:

The Operational Excellence Specialist will provide analytical support and business guidance across a wide range of projects. Key tasks include:

* Sustains the high level of customer service through analysis of current quality issues and develops appropriate improvement.* Where performance shortfalls exist against key process metrics, work with the relevant business functional leads to define the root cause and support those leads to implement effective corrective action plans.* Work with business on achieving key project deliverables* Help to define and manage process metrics, using a customer centric approach* Support the deployment of Performance Excellence in the business, building local capability and engagement

Key Accountabilities:

* Responsible for leveraging technology to deliver reporting, data analysis, and key performance indicators that demonstrate to customers the quality of service being delivered.* Support the analysis of systems and processes across business functions in order to identify inefficiencies and opportunities for improving operational and customer service performance.* Provide data analysis to support delivering business results, improving service delivery, maintaining compliance and governmental reporting.* Use root cause analysis and data analytics, leveraging Six-Sigma and Lean techniques, to investigate the cause of performance issues and co-develop countermeasures and action plans with the business.* Assess the value, feasibility and risk of process initiatives, in order to provide a set of priorities. Record the benefits of improvement initiatives in order to share best practices and help demonstrate value.* Assist with the development of compelling business cases to obtain stakeholder buy-in.* Develop and integrate process improvement change plans, ensuring effective communications and successful engagement.* Acquire up-to-date information regarding industry best practices and latest technology to improve internal practices, reduce operational cost and increase operational efficiency.* Facilitate workshops and meetings, using cross-functional teams to undertake analysis, solve problems, drive engagement and develop solutions to process issues.

