AP Accountant

About the Role:
The Role:
GENERAL RESPONSIBILITIES
Includes, but is not limited to:
* Process invoices for payment to vendors by checking invoices for accuracy, resolving discrepancies, and entering data into system.
* Process cheques and refund requests: check requests for accuracy; resolve problems; enter data into system; attached required support for audit.
* Process payment information in accordance with SKD payment terms requirements.
* Prepare monthly vendor statement, to be sent to each vendor to ensure we accrue for missing or delayed invoices.
* Comply with applicable company policies.
* Complete bank reconciliations.
* Petty cash custodian.
* Submit withholding tax, VAT to the revenue department.
* Answer phone, open and review mail, and walk-in inquiries; research questions; provide accurate and prompt resolution to inquiries.
* Liaise closely with auditors and other parties.
* Perform withholding tax (WHT) and input vat reconciliation
* Other duties as assigned.
Essential Skills / Qualifications:
PERSON SPECIFICATION
Knowledge Skills
* Ability to competently and safely perform duties defined in the job description
* Technical Finance or Accounting Certificate or equivalent experience.
* 2-4 years' experience in a finance role
* Fluent in English
* Excellent communication and interpersonal skills
* Problem Solving and Leadership skill
* Good communication skill
About Fircroft:
Fircroft has been placing people in specialist technical industries for approaching half a century, focusing on mid to senior level engineers for contract and permanent roles worldwide. By applying for this job you give consent for Fircroft to contact you, via email & telephone, to discuss your application along with future positions and Fircroft's services.