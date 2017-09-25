Company
G2 Recruitment
Location
Hasselt
Salary
£0 to £0 Per year
Job Type
Permanent
Category
IT%2C Communications Jobs
Job ID
617555
Posted on
Monday, September 25, 2017 - 6:21am
About the Role:
Application Developer
Application Developer| Hasselt| Competitive Salary
My client is a AV company working on Application development. They are looking to hire an experienced Application Developer. Based in Hasselt, this client is looking for over 2 years' experience as an Application Developer.
Requirements:
* Over 2 years' experience as C++ Software Developer
* Experience with Applications
* QT Knowledge
* Lives or willing to travel to Hasselt
* Experience with AV systems
* Ability to speak English
Beneficial:
* Software Testing experience
* Knowledge of UX
* Dutch or French is a bonus
Location: Hasselt Area
Role: Application Engineer
Salary: Negotiable
Start Date: ASAP
Type: Permanent
If you wish to be considered for this Application Engineer role please contact me and send your CV alternatively call G2 London on +44 207 167 68 16 and ask for Samuel James.
