Application Engineer (Part-time)

About the Role:

The Role:

Are you security cleared with experience in Lotus notes and interested in a part time role?



We are recruiting for an Application Engineer to support current Lotus Notes application, up to transition of new technology.



The Application Engineer will gain understanding of server configuration and database functionalities, resolve tickets and update ticket system, support database and associated design, create and manage accounts, manage the baseline, carry out route cause analysis of the break fix and update documentation where applicable.



The position will be approximately 5-8 hours week for a 9 months period, compatible with another employment. It will be based in Rugby or working remotely depending on the need.



The Company:

A household name engineering company supporting projects in the naval industry.



Essential Skills / Qualifications:

* Security cleared (UK Military if Defense clearance)

* Lotus Notes 7 Domino Admin and client expertise

* Lotus Notes 7 script/design experience (limited)

* Well aware of ITIL support process



Desirable Skills / Qualifications:

* Experience in IBM Lotus Notes 7 administration and database creation



About Fircroft:

Fircroft has been placing people in specialist technical industries for approaching half a century, focusing on mid to senior level engineers for contract and permanent roles worldwide. By applying for this job you give consent for Fircroft to contact you, via email & telephone, to discuss your application along with future positions and Fircroft's services.