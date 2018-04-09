About the Role:

WorleyParsons are currently recruiting for an Appointed Person Lifting Operations for a 12 month fixed term contract.



We are looking for highly experienced candidates to join our offshore teams working on the Repsol ESS Contract.

Candidates must be capable of acting as the Site/Installation Responsible Persons representative (focal point) for all technical issues relating to lifting and moving loads



Key elements of this position will be to act as the site/installation focal point for all technical matters relating to the specification, procurement and the Integrity Assurance process of all items of Lifting Equipment on the site/installation

Job title: Appointed Person Lifting Operations

Ref No: 2018-10808

Location: Aberdeen - Offshore

Project: Repsol

Duration: 12 Months

Key aims and objective:

* Ensure that all necessary regimes, standards, processes and procedures for the activities associated with lifting and moving of loads are established and are being suitably applied to provide assurance that all lifting operations are:* Properly planned by competent people* Risk assessed;* Appropriately Supervised;* Completed within the boundaries of a safe system of work* Ensure Lifting Equipment is correctly specified and regularly inspected to ensure it continues to be fit for purpose

All candidates must have the following qualifications & certification:

* Appropriate documented evidence confirming the trade* * A Valid Competent Person Qualification issued by one of the following award bodies :* LOLER Competent Person (Certificate of Competence OPITO)* ECITB Appointed Person - Appointed Person Moving Loads (Certificate of Training) and TAP01 Planning a Rigging Operation (Certificate of Achievement)* Lifting Equipment Inspection* Rigging Loft Management* WorleyParsons mandatory training (Induction, RA, etc)* Managing Working at Height* Use of Fall Arrest Suspension and rescue Equipment* Working at Height/Harness Equipment User* ISSOW* BOSIET/Approved Offshore Medical/MIST

Ideally, candidates will also have the following experience:

* Ability to take full responsibility for the organization, control and execution of lifting operations* Ability to understand and comply with the relevant parts of the project HSSE Plan where the lifting operations are being carried out* Ability to develop comprehensive lift plans for all categories of lifting operations on the facility (including those for complex lifts)* Ability to address first line technical queries on lifting equipment* Ability to work as part of an integrated team* Fully conversant with the WorleyParsons management of change procedure* Ability to maintain record keeping systems(lift plan database)* Ability to demonstrate a high level of understanding of HSSE plans and safe working practices / procedures, and their implementation in the work place

Competencies:

* Extensive knowledge and understanding of the UK Regulations (LOLER, PUWER, HSWA) and with International standards and codes associated with lifting and hoisting operations and lifting equipment and the ability to disseminate the requirements of these to the Supervision and rigging team members* The ability to assess the vagaries of all categories of lifting operations to provide such planning, selection of crane(s), lifting accessories and equipment, instruction and supervision as is necessary for the task to be undertaken safely. This may include consultation with other responsible bodies if necessary and ensuring that, where different organizations are involved, they collaborate as necessary to ensure conformance with safe and good working practice.* Review and authorise/endorse all lift plans developed by the project/operations rigging team including specialist vendors and 3rd party contractors* The ability to provide technical advice and assistance in the inspection for malfunction, wear and tear, stress deformation, corrosion, misuse of and alterations to the original design of lifting appliances and accessories, raising defect reports and removing such items from service* Be knowledgeable of the requirements of lifting equipment certification and for maintaining a register of all AMEC owned or hired portable lifting equipment on the installation* The ability to read/understand procedures/ specifications/drawings/etc in particular those pertaining to rigging & lifting operations* The ability to safely deliver all rigging & lifting work scopes to the required/specified project/industry standards* Ability to coach and provide on the job training for all rigging personnel, particularly trainees, to ensure the progression toward the skill sets required to achieve the required Industry competence standard for the specific role