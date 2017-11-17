About the Role:

Wood is currenrtly seeking a Area Manager, Maintenance, for a PROPOSAL / BID, based in Muscat, Oman, who will develop and implement efficient and cost effective routine maintenance plans and procedures in line with the overall production and engineering maintenance strategic plans, supporting the business line to maintain and improve equipment integrity and reliability. In this role you will have between 5 - 7 direct reports and be responsible for 50 - 100 employees (including contractors). You will be responsible for the implementation of routine maintenance support plans in the organization.

Responsibilities:

Provide professional maintenance management advice and technical expertise for the Company business units and departments to support operations, Project development, SD/TA plans and activities, materials and contract procurement, and I&R improvement programe

Oversee the development and implementation of safe, efficient and cost effective equipment maintenance plans and schedules to ensure execution of the engineering maintenance strategy

Oversee the provision of maintenance support in troubleshooting complex failures in equipment and systems to ensure efficient and cost effective resolution of problems

Oversee the development of SD/TA scope of work for field equipment and systems, and the execution of assigned activities to support the ongoing reliability of plant equipment and systems

Oversee the identification and analysis of bad actor problems to ensure appropriate solutions are identified and executed, either in house or raised for engineering action (TSR)

Ensure the latest field inspection and process changes are up to date to support ongoing plant integrity and reliability

Oversee the activities surrounding departmental Training Needs Analysis (TNA) and the development, delivery and assessment of OJT modules to maintain and enhance the mechanical competence of maintenance personnel

Ensures implementation of routine maintenance and support activities and coordinates with Engineering and Technology department in implementing planned maintenance and support activities. The key challenge is to ensure minimal unplanned interruptions and delivery of Services within the time line agreed

Accomplish the tasks assigned within the framework of the organizations overall corporate policies, plans and programs and set objectives

Direct and review the preparation of the (annual) departmental business, operating plans and capital expenditure budget, in alignment with the key functional goals, to meet the departmental business objectives

* Implement, Monitor and Control the Operating Plan to achieve Departmental objectives* Provide relevant information and advice to support the development of a sound functional business plan* Ensure the business processes and work activities, relevant to position, are executed in compliance with the Company policy, procedures and best practice to achieve the business objectives in a safe, efficient and cost effective manner* Conduct a periodic review of Policy, Procedures and practices, relevant to position, to identify opportunities for improvement and engagement in best practice* Lead, motivate, develop and assess the assigned team to achieve business objectives and grow capability

* Bachelor Degree in Engineering preferably Mechanical* Minimum of 15 years of experience in Refinery, or Petrochemicals industry, with a minimum of 5 years* of in supervisory position preferably in a Refinery of similar capacity* Experience in Hydrocracker, Hydrogen Production, or Delayed Cocker Units maintenance* Experience in Refinery Turnarounds* Proven Emergency Response experience* Very good English language skills and competent in the use of PC applications (MS Office suite or equivalent)

Wood is a global leader in the delivery of project, engineering and technical services to energy and industrial markets. We operate in more than 60 countries, employing around 55,000 people, with revenues of over $11 billion. We provide performance-driven solutions throughout the asset life-cycle, from concept to decommissioning across a broad range of industrial markets including the upstream, midstream and downstream oil & gas, chemicals, environment and infrastructure, power & process, clean energy, mining and general industrial sectors. We strive to be the best technical services company to work with, work for and invest in.

