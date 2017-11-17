About the Role:

Wood is currently seeking an Area Manager: Operations, for a PROPOSAL / BID, based in Muscat, Oman, who will lead an Area of the refinery operations, to deliver Safe, Efficient and Environmentally Compliant Operations.

In this role you will have between 6 - 10 direct reports with a total population of 70 - 100 employees. The Area Manager, Operations is required to lead one of the four operating areas to ensure Safe and Efficient delivery of the Operating Plan.

* Ensures a professional working environment that delivers TRIP to all employees at all times* Ensures that all team members are adequately trained and certified at all times* Must be committed to the success and development of all of the department employees* Member of the Operations Leadership Team committed to supporting other department Area Managers and the business to deliver the maximum value from refinery operations

* BSc/BEng in Engineering - professional certification preferred* Minimum 15 years of experience, including minimum 5 years in an operations leadership role* Demonstrated leadership impact to deliver improved and sustained performance* Proven experience with Personal and Process Safety Management* Refinery commissioning and start-up* Proven experience in managing refinery emergencies* English Language - strong communication, verbal and written skills

