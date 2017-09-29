Artificial Lift Technologist

About the Role:
The Role:
This position will focus on optimizing, diagnosing and improving runtime hydraulic lift systems in operations.
* Analyze hydraulic lift performance daily and by exception
* Troubleshoot issues hydraulic lift systems and remediate
* Focus on improving runtimes of the systems
* Focus on improving pump performance
* Feedback to engineering staff on improvements needed and cost reduction on upcoming deployments
Required Skills and Qualifications
* Extensive hands on experience with troubleshooting and optimizing hydraulic piston pumps (Piston, KOBE) hard requirement
* Extensive hands on experience with troubleshooting and optimizing hydraulic lift surface units
The Company:
Our client, a major owner/operating company, requires expertise for their LNG mega-project in Western Canada.This position is open to Canadian Citizens and Permanent Residents only.
The position is based in Whitecourt,Alberta
Essential Skills / Qualifications:
Preferred Skills and Qualifications
* Engineering Technologist Diploma
* Extensive hands on experience with troubleshooting and optimizing hydraulic lift jet pumps
* Experience in designing and economic evaluation of hydraulic lift
* Knowledge in following IT tools: Microsoft Office suite (Intermediate to expert level).
* Experience in PCN/SCADA/Automation data - interface data in the field
