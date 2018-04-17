Assembly and Repair Tech

About the Role:

Progressive Global Energy are currently recruiting for an Assembly technician to work for one of the world's biggest oil and gas companies based in anta Clarita, California. If you want to work for an amazing company with very quick progression and great benefits apply here. This company is one that is multinational with an annual revenue of over $ 20 billion per annum, they have facilities worldwide and are one of the front runners in their established industry.

Title: Assemble and Repair Tech

Pay rate: $18/hr

Duration: 3 Months

Shift: Monday-Friday 7:00am to 5:00pm

Work Location: Santa Clarita, California, USA

Under strict supervision, assembles and tests Artificial Lift products.

* Reviews work orders, acquires parts for new product assembly, and solicits help from and coordinates with manufacturing as necessary.* Acquires basic knowledge of materials, components, and their application.* Acquires and documents basic knowledge of assembly tools and techniques.* Assists with repair and maintenance efforts to improve products and services.* Acquires basic knowledge of test procedures and techniques.* Documents test procedures, data, observations, and results.* Incorporates Reliability, HSE and Quality analysis techniques in all job processes.* Error is readily ascertainable by the supervisor and can be corrected in relatively short time frames. Entry level position, no experience required.

Skills and experience

* Basic knowledge of materials, components* Previous Mechanical experience* Previous experience in the oil and gas industry beneficial

If this is a position you would be interested in applying to, please call 713 423 1646

