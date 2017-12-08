Asset Manager

Company Carlton Resource Solutions Ltd Location Aberdeen,Aberdeen City,Scotland Salary £0 to £1 Per year Job Type Permanent Category Engineering Jobs Job ID 626304 Apply Apply Now

About the Role: Our FPSO Specialist is seeking a staff Asset Manage to work within their Floating Production Division.



The Floating Production division will pro-actively collaborate and contribute to the realization of strategic goals.



Provide competent management to realize FPSO Contracts, and for the Operations Delivery Management, Operations Technical Management, Marine & Subsea support services to the Floating Production and other divisions if and when required.



Job objective



Overall responsibility and accountability for the Safety, Operational and Commercial performance of designated Assets whilst working towards the high level Key Performance Indicators (KPIs) statements within the Business Plan.





As the contact with external clients for the designated asset(s) on all matters as required, represents the company in a professional and commercial manner.

Establishes and maintains the Asset Business Plan.

Prepares and maintains the asset budgets.

Approves purchase/service orders and invoices within agreed authority levels and agrees and implements the asset budgets.

Maintains the operational procedures and instructions required to accomplish the production programme for the asset.

Develops the Asset Maintenance Strategy for designated asset(s).

Advises on any analysis and modification required with regards the Maintenance Management System.

Implements the Asset HSEQ Plan at an asset level.

Reviews and authorises proposed modifications to the asset(s).

Analyses and monitors offshore operations by means of suitable reporting.

Arranges and chairs weekly meetings of the support team.

Promotes good communication and effective working relationships between onshore, offshore and corporate departments by videoconference, calls, offshore visits or onshore meetings as required.

Identifies and sets KPIs for the team to achieve asset objectives within the Asset Business Plan.

Ensures compliance with the Safety Plan.

Ensures the environmental management system is developed and followed and that environmental targets for the asset support group are set and achieved.

Informs relevant stakeholders of surveys/ audits to be carried out by external authorities or the Client and ensures that actions arising from such events are communicated and achieved.

In conjunction with functional management, selects personnel for the asset group, ensuring that company policies are upheld.

Provides leadership, direction and coaching to personnel to enhance levels of performance and competency.

Ensures emergency response organisation is in place locally for designated asset(s).

Any other duties as may be required.



General

Keeps knowledge and procedures up-to-date on all relevant aspects and sharing this within the department.

Reports regularly to the VP Floating Production on personal achievements and section matters

Uses and maintains corporate standards. Develops and proposes improvements.



Education & experience

BSc in Engineering or extensive and proven equivalent technical experience.

Considerable experience in a similar role.

Experience of working in an offshore oil and gas environment, preferably with FPSOs.

Excellent written and spoken English.

Awareness of the safety culture in oil and gas industry.

Good understanding of a multicultural, 24/7 production environment.

Willingness to travel (occasional visits to offshore facilities of 5 - 7 days).

Valid survival certificate and offshore medical (plus any other industry standard pre-requisites to travel offshore).





