Associate Materials Control Specialist

About the Role:

Progressive global energy are currently recruiting for an associate material controls specialist to work in Williston, North Dakota to work for a world renowned oilfield service company. This is an opportunity to begin a career in the oil and gas industry and to work in an exciting, fast paced and challenging environment.

Duties to include but not limited to:

* Assists with the identification of material requirements, acquisition, and need dates* Coordinate with project management/operations, procurement, and engineering to maximize material availability and minimize surplus.* May assist in the accumulation and maintenance of materials control files, such as requisitions, purchase orders, etc.* Work under close supervision of the Materials Control Supervisor or other Materials Control Specialists.

Skills/Requirements

* This is an entry level position* Clerical experience preferred* Microsoft Excel experience preferred* Good customer service skills

