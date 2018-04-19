Company
Progressive GE
Location
Odessa
Salary
$0 to $17 Per hour
Job Type
Contract
Category
Procurement%2C Logistics and Supply Chain Jobs
Job ID
640262
Posted on
Thursday, April 19, 2018 - 9:43am
About the Role:
Title: Associate Warehouseman
Pay rate: $17hr
Duration: 7 Months with option of perm
Shift: 40 hour weeks, mon-fri
Work Location:
Odessa/Midland
Responsibilities :
Reports to and receives assignments, instructions, and direction from the Warehouse Supervisor.
Receives, checks in, and issues materials, and performs various clean-up and housekeeping activities.
Performs other duties and activities as directed.
Requirements:
Forklift experience a big plus
Employees need to have a general background in Warehouse and Material Handling operations.
Sthree US is acting as an Employment Business in relation to this vacancy.
