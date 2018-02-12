Audio Engineer - Austria - 6 Months+

About the Role:

A global client is currently looking for an Audio Engineer to join them at their site in Austria on a contract basis for 6 months initially.

Main Responsibilities:

* Evaluation and verification of analog and digital integrated circuits, design of reference applications and Audio signal processing algorithms* PCB design and evaluation based on Altium Designer* Lab measurement setups and automation with audio precision and LabVIEW* Detailed understanding of analog and digital integrated circuits to train and support global teams* Technical interface to expert engineers in IC design and reference application teams* Expert application and design-in support at customers on system and device level* Responsible for new product proposals and technical marketing support* Technical support of product launches

Minimum Requirements:

* Bachelor Degree or Msc in Electrical Engineering* Audio background* Signal processing experience* Acoustic knowledge* Fluent in English

Vacancy Summary:

Job Type: Contract

Duration: 6 Months (initial)

Start Date: March 2018

Location: Austria

Rate: Negotiable (DOE)

