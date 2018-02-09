About the Role:

Our client is currently recruiting for the position of Audit Advisor, based in Aberdeen



Responsibilities will include:

Assist the Audit Manager in formulating and implementing the annual Audit plan.

Assist in the preparation of the annual audit plan based on assessed risk and analysis of contract expenditure patterns, including contract complexity, historical data and business feedback.

Conduct audits, either on an individual basis or in teams drawn from other disciplines and departments, including coventurer organisations at their sites, vendor sites and at Company's UK offices.

Prepare correspondence and distribute to suppliers in conjunction with the annual audit plan.

Formally report findings, issuing audit reports, presenting recommendations and improvements to Operations and Supply Chain Management and Co-Venturers and vendors.

Identify and negotiate settlement of exceptions ensuring timely correction and follow up of outstanding issues.

Identify opportunities for improvements in processes and practices related to contract management and procurement, joint venture agreements or internal controls.

Support contract reviews at tender and award stages to ensure appropriate terms and conditions are incorporated, including rights of audit, assessing the overall application and effectiveness of audit clauses in contracts.

Engage in and provide input into contract negotiations

Undertake special projects and ad -hoc duties as required including non-UK audits



Qualifications

University degree or equivalent.

Ideally hold or be studying for a professional accounting qualification.



Experience/Knowledge

Significant experience of contract and joint venture audit in the oil & gas sector in both operated and non-operated activities.

Knowledge/proficiency in SAP, Excel and Word

High standard of commercial awareness, numeracy, analytical and organisational skills.

Strong interpersonal skills and ability

Ability to effectively communicate and deliver identified issues, facilitating problem resolution and negotiations.

Willingness and flexibility to engage in duties at various locations as required by the business.



Contract position



Contract position

If you feel that you are well suited to the above opportunity and would like to find out more then please contact Orion Group for more information





