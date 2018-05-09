Authorised Onshore Wind Turbine Service Technician

About the Role:

Cathcart Energy are recruiting Authorised Onshore Wind Turbine Service Technicians.

The Role

You will be working with a team of Technicians who take pride in the operation and maintenance of the Wind Farms.

Utilising information from the maintenance management system you will perform scheduled maintenance and fault finding of Siemens 1.3 and 2.3 turbines, ensuring they are operating to the best of their ability.

Your Skills & Experience

To be successful in this role you must have experience of servicing, fault finding and repairing of Wind Turbine Generators

To ensure the site is operating throughout the year you may be expected to participate in a scheduled standby rota If you do participate in this its expected you would be required one week in four. Additional payments will be available.

Due to safety, you will need to live or be willing to relocate 1 hour travel to the Wind Farm.

Permanent | Full Time Hours - £32K basic in Scotland, or Northern Ireland or Leicester, England.

Interested?

Call me on 0131 510 9100 or 07956 77 1977 or send me an email: james.mcnair@cathcartenergy.com