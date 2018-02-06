AutoCad Technician

About the Role:

The Role:

Essential Responsibilities



* Converts existing drawings in various stages into single modified CAD standard

* Communicates effectively with production staff and Management and is able to follow directions.

* Performs routine quality checks on CAD work to ensure adherence to project standards and quality work.

* Performs drafting assignments as needed.

* Completes assigned work on time.

* Adheres to company policies and procedures.

* Other duties may be assigned as company needs dictate. Management reserves the right to modify this job description at any time and at their discretion.



Requirements

* 2 Years Associates Degree

* 1 - 3+ years drafting/design with AutoCAD. No problem with candidates straight out of school who is proficient with AutoCAD 2010+

* Candidates need to possess the ability to read architectural plans and sketches

* Proficient with AutoCAD 2012+

* Proficient in MS Office and software programs applicable to job type (Microstation V8i).



About Fircroft:

Fircroft has been placing people in specialist technical industries for approaching half a century, focusing on mid to senior level engineers for contract and permanent roles worldwide. By applying for this job you give consent for Fircroft to contact you, via email & telephone, to discuss your application along with future positions and Fircroft's services.