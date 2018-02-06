AutoCad Technician

About the Role:
The Role:
Essential Responsibilities
* Converts existing drawings in various stages into single modified CAD standard
* Communicates effectively with production staff and Management and is able to follow directions.
* Performs routine quality checks on CAD work to ensure adherence to project standards and quality work.
* Performs drafting assignments as needed.
* Completes assigned work on time.
* Adheres to company policies and procedures.
* Other duties may be assigned as company needs dictate. Management reserves the right to modify this job description at any time and at their discretion.
Requirements
* 2 Years Associates Degree
* 1 - 3+ years drafting/design with AutoCAD. No problem with candidates straight out of school who is proficient with AutoCAD 2010+
* Candidates need to possess the ability to read architectural plans and sketches
* Proficient with AutoCAD 2012+
* Proficient in MS Office and software programs applicable to job type (Microstation V8i).
About Fircroft:
Fircroft has been placing people in specialist technical industries for approaching half a century, focusing on mid to senior level engineers for contract and permanent roles worldwide. By applying for this job you give consent for Fircroft to contact you, via email & telephone, to discuss your application along with future positions and Fircroft's services.