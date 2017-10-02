Automotive Design Engineer - Milton Keynes - 6 Month Contract

Company
G2 Recruitment
Location
Milton Keynes,Buckinghamshire,England
Salary
£0 to £0 Per year
Job Type
Contract
Category
Engineering Jobs
Job ID
617909
Posted on
Monday, October 2, 2017 - 10:08am
About the Role:
My client are a market leading automotive organisation and are looking for a design engineer who is highly proficient with Siemens NX to work alongside an experienced and dedicated team on an exciting development programme.
Key Skills;
* 3D CAD - Siemens NX
* Automotive Experience
Rate - Competitive
Start - Immediate
Location - Milton Keynes
Duration - 6 Months +
