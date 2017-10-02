Automotive Design Engineer - Milton Keynes - 6 Month Contract

G2 Recruitment
Milton Keynes,Buckinghamshire,England
£0 to £0 Per year
Contract
Engineering Jobs
617909
Monday, October 2, 2017 - 10:08am
About the Role:

My client are a market leading automotive organisation and are looking for a design engineer who is highly proficient with Siemens NX to work alongside an experienced and dedicated team on an exciting development programme.

* 3D CAD - Siemens NX
* Automotive Experience

Rate - Competitive

Start - Immediate

Location - Milton Keynes

Duration - 6 Months +