Company
Wood
Location
Reading,Berkshire,England
Salary
£0 to £0 Per year
Job Type
Contract
Category
Engineering Jobs
Job ID
620076
Posted on
Monday, November 6, 2017 - 3:28am
About the Role:
Wood is recruiting for a AVEVA Engineering Application Support Engineer to join our team in Reading on a long term contract basis.
Responsibilities
* Establish new AVEVA Engineering instances for List, Index and Datasheet production
* Liaise with project and Client teams to determine set-up requirements and effectively translate into production environments
* Actively participate in the continued development of the application and its integration with other Engineering Design Systems
* Promote the value and use of AVEVA Engineering within their business line
* Provide user training and Project frontline support
* Prepare documentation pertaining to deployed AVEVA Engineering instances
Additional Competencies
* Be fully proficient in the configuration and management of AVEVA Engineering including Dabacon database administration
* Have the ability to automate tasks via PML
* Have extensive knowledge and understanding of Engineering discipline data ownership
* Experience of mapping Client data and document requirements to AVEVA Engineering instances
* Have an in depth understanding of FEED & Detailed Design deliverables, their execution methodology and their interdependencies with one another
* Have a reasonable understanding of other Engineering Design Systems such as S3D, SPP&ID and AVEVA Diagrams
* Possess effective written and verbal communication skills
* Previous experience of AVEVA Integration Services an advantage
* Previous experience of AVEVA Net an advantage
Skills / Qualifications
* Relevant industry project execution experience
* Dabacon Database Administration
* PML programing language
Apply