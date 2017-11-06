About the Role:

Wood is recruiting for a AVEVA Engineering Application Support Engineer to join our team in Reading on a long term contract basis.

Responsibilities

* Establish new AVEVA Engineering instances for List, Index and Datasheet production* Liaise with project and Client teams to determine set-up requirements and effectively translate into production environments* Actively participate in the continued development of the application and its integration with other Engineering Design Systems* Promote the value and use of AVEVA Engineering within their business line* Provide user training and Project frontline support* Prepare documentation pertaining to deployed AVEVA Engineering instances

Additional Competencies

* Be fully proficient in the configuration and management of AVEVA Engineering including Dabacon database administration* Have the ability to automate tasks via PML* Have extensive knowledge and understanding of Engineering discipline data ownership* Experience of mapping Client data and document requirements to AVEVA Engineering instances* Have an in depth understanding of FEED & Detailed Design deliverables, their execution methodology and their interdependencies with one another* Have a reasonable understanding of other Engineering Design Systems such as S3D, SPP&ID and AVEVA Diagrams* Possess effective written and verbal communication skills* Previous experience of AVEVA Integration Services an advantage* Previous experience of AVEVA Net an advantage

Skills / Qualifications

* Relevant industry project execution experience* Dabacon Database Administration* PML programing language