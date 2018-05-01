Bid Co-ordinator

Company 
Carlton Resource Solutions Ltd
Location 
Aberdeen,Aberdeen City,Scotland
Salary 
£0 to £0 Per year
Job Type 
Contract
Category 
Commercial%2C Financial and Legal Jobs
Job ID 
641023
Posted on 
Tuesday, May 1, 2018 - 5:34am
About the Role:

Person specification
Key Technical Skills / competencies:

*Experience of co-ordinating the bid process
*High levels of motivation and the ability to work under pressure
*Confident communication skills
*Have the ability to liaise with internal and external stakeholders at all levels
*Strong Microsoft Word and Power Point skills
*Excellent Organisational skills
*Excellent Time Management skills




Company/Industry Knowledge:
*Oil & Gas industry knowledge desirable but not essential



Qualifications:
*Bid Co-ordination experience


Major Tasks and Activities:

*Analysis of tender documents and compilation of a deliverables list
*Distribution of ITT response items and coordination of responses
*Organisation and facilitation of meetings
*Ensure that content providers adhere to strict, often short notice, deadlines.
*Working with Subject Matter Experts to write compelling response items for bids.



Additional Key Accountabilities:
*Ensure compliance with bidding standards



Revenue/Budget/Cash management responsibility:
*Prudence on any unbudgeted spend

Key Outputs/Deliverables:

*Deliver Babcock compliant bid documentation in advance of tender deadlines
*Populate compliance matrix and ensure all tender response items are accurately responded too.
*Co-ordinate print and graphics contractors
*Achieve high quality, winning bids that meet our customer's objectives.



Describe with whom the role regularly interfaces:

*The bid co-ordinator will interface with the Bid Manager, Bid Writer and subject matter experts on a daily basis.
*The bid coordinator will liaise with print and graphics contractors throughout the bid process
*The bid coordinator will have contact with all departments across MCS Offshore.