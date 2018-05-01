Company Carlton Resource Solutions Ltd Location Aberdeen,Aberdeen City,Scotland Salary £0 to £0 Per year Job Type Contract Category Commercial%2C Financial and Legal Jobs Job ID 641023 Apply Apply Now

About the Role: Person specification

Key Technical Skills / competencies:



*Experience of co-ordinating the bid process

*High levels of motivation and the ability to work under pressure

*Confident communication skills

*Have the ability to liaise with internal and external stakeholders at all levels

*Strong Microsoft Word and Power Point skills

*Excellent Organisational skills

*Excellent Time Management skills









Company/Industry Knowledge:

*Oil & Gas industry knowledge desirable but not essential







Qualifications:

*Bid Co-ordination experience





Major Tasks and Activities:



*Analysis of tender documents and compilation of a deliverables list

*Distribution of ITT response items and coordination of responses

*Organisation and facilitation of meetings

*Ensure that content providers adhere to strict, often short notice, deadlines.

*Working with Subject Matter Experts to write compelling response items for bids.







Additional Key Accountabilities:

*Ensure compliance with bidding standards







Revenue/Budget/Cash management responsibility:

*Prudence on any unbudgeted spend



Key Outputs/Deliverables:



*Deliver Babcock compliant bid documentation in advance of tender deadlines

*Populate compliance matrix and ensure all tender response items are accurately responded too.

*Co-ordinate print and graphics contractors

*Achieve high quality, winning bids that meet our customer's objectives.







Describe with whom the role regularly interfaces:



*The bid co-ordinator will interface with the Bid Manager, Bid Writer and subject matter experts on a daily basis.

*The bid coordinator will liaise with print and graphics contractors throughout the bid process

*The bid coordinator will have contact with all departments across MCS Offshore.





