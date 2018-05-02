Company
Carlton Resource Solutions Ltd
Location
Aberdeen,Aberdeen City,Scotland
Salary
£0 to £0 Per year
Job Type
Contract
Category
Commercial%2C Financial and Legal Jobs
Job ID
641231
Posted on
Wednesday, May 2, 2018 - 4:59am
About the Role:Person specification
Key Technical Skills / competencies:
*Experience of co-ordinating the bid process
*High levels of motivation and the ability to work under pressure
*Confident communication skills
*Have the ability to liaise with internal and external stakeholders at all levels
*Strong Microsoft Word and Power Point skills
*Excellent Organisational skills
*Excellent Time Management skills
Company/Industry Knowledge:
*Oil & Gas industry knowledge desirable but not essential
Qualifications:
*Bid Co-ordination experience
Major Tasks and Activities:
*Analysis of tender documents and compilation of a deliverables list
*Distribution of ITT response items and coordination of responses
*Organisation and facilitation of meetings
*Ensure that content providers adhere to strict, often short notice, deadlines.
*Working with Subject Matter Experts to write compelling response items for bids.
Additional Key Accountabilities:
*Ensure compliance with bidding standards
Revenue/Budget/Cash management responsibility:
*Prudence on any unbudgeted spend
Key Outputs/Deliverables:
*Deliver Company compliant bid documentation in advance of tender deadlines
*Populate compliance matrix and ensure all tender response items are accurately responded too.
*Co-ordinate print and graphics contractors
*Achieve high quality, winning bids that meet our customer's objectives.
Describe with whom the role regularly interfaces:
*The bid co-ordinator will interface with the Bid Manager, Bid Writer and subject matter experts on a daily basis.
*The bid coordinator will liaise with print and graphics contractors throughout the bid process
*The bid coordinator will have contact with all departments across MCS Offshore.
